1  of  2
Breaking News
Fort Bragg soldier charged in deadly Hope Mills nightclub shooting Suspect dies after shots fired at NC trooper in Johnston County

Looking for a fun, educational family activity? Check out the Duke Lemur Center!

Durham County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re looking for something fun and educational to do with your family, why not check out the Duke Lemur Center?

The DLC has the was founded in 1966 and has the largest, most diverse collection of lemurs outside of their native home Madagascar.

There are several different types of tours you can book to visit the lemurs, including behind-the-scenes tours.

For more information: https://lemur.duke.edu/

Latest news on CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss