Looking for a fun, educational family activity? Check out the Duke Lemur Center!

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re looking for something fun and educational to do with your family, why not check out the Duke Lemur Center?
The DLC has the was founded in 1966 and has the largest, most diverse collection of lemurs outside of their native home Madagascar.
There are several different types of tours you can book to visit the lemurs, including behind-the-scenes tours.
For more information: https://lemur.duke.edu/
