DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re looking for somewhere to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Durham, North Carolina Central University said it still has several appointments available this week.

NCCU said it has a limited supply of the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine available at a clinic running Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The vaccine is available on a first come, first served basis for anyone who is 16 and older.

To complete the form, click here.