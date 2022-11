DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office took to Twitter with humor on Tuesday morning in the hopes of helping a few subjects in a “baaaad” situation find their way home.

After locating a few sheep that had gone astray in the 400 block of Melbourne Street, the sheriff’s office shared the following on Twitter.

Bo Peep have you lost your sheep? Well we know where to find them They were wandering alone looking for a home on Melbourne St in Durham We shepherded them away and there they'll stay for 10 days unless you claim them Off to auction they will go don't be slow call 919-560-0630 pic.twitter.com/XI3f1RqTEw — Durham Sheriff (@DurhamSheriff) November 15, 2022

Any idea who’s sheep they may be? Give the sheriff’s office a call at 919-560-0630.