Lyft, GoDurham team up to provide rides to East Durham residents

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Lyft and GoDurham are teaming up to help families get around.
It’s called East Durham Connect and it allows residents in East Durham neighborhoods to take a Lyft ride between their homes and bus stops or shopping centers nearby — for free.
Users just need to download the Lyft app (if they don’t already have it) and enter a promo code and they will get $25 added to their account.
There are two promo codes that riders can use: GODURHAM1 and GODURHAM2. The subsidy will be applied to any eligible ride and codes only need to be entered once.
East Durham Connect is a pilot program the replaces the fixed-route service that GoDurham Route 3C provided between N.C. Highway 98 and U.S. Route 70 on Wedgedale Avenue and Ivywood Lane, according to a press release.
The program began this past weekend and will run through June 30. It could be extended into 2021 if it’s successful.
Riders without a smartphone or those who use a wheelchair can call (919) 485-RIDE (7433) to schedule a ride.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Lawmakers again introduce bill to make Holy Bible Tennessee’s official state book
- NC State women jump to No. 4, best ranking in 20 years
- 2 officers shot, suspect dead after shooting at Arkansas Walmart
- 2 arrested after children test positive for drugs in Myrtle Beach
- Man arrested outside White House after threatening to assassinate the President
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now