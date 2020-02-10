Lyft, GoDurham team up to provide rides to East Durham residents

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Lyft and GoDurham are teaming up to help families get around.

It’s called East Durham Connect and it allows residents in East Durham neighborhoods to take a Lyft ride between their homes and bus stops or shopping centers nearby — for free.

Users just need to download the Lyft app (if they don’t already have it) and enter a promo code and they will get $25 added to their account.

There are two promo codes that riders can use: GODURHAM1 and GODURHAM2. The subsidy will be applied to any eligible ride and codes only need to be entered once.

East Durham Connect is a pilot program the replaces the fixed-route service that GoDurham Route 3C provided between N.C. Highway 98 and U.S. Route 70 on Wedgedale Avenue and Ivywood Lane, according to a press release.

The program began this past weekend and will run through June 30. It could be extended into 2021 if it’s successful.

Riders without a smartphone or those who use a wheelchair can call (919) 485-RIDE (7433) to schedule a ride.

More headlines from CBS17.com: