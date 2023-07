DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to return a missing goat to its owner.

The sheriff’s office said “this little lady” was found Monday morning in the area of Fiesta Road and Fletcher’s Chapel Road.

(Durham County Sheriff’s Office)

If she is your goat, contact APS of Durham at 919-560-0640 or the Durham County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services at 919-560-0630.