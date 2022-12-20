RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An 8-year-old boy from Wendell is certainly ‘Macon’ spirits bright this Christmas.

Macon Mitchell played Santa Claus to hundreds of children who will spend the holidays in the hospital, donating roughly 400 toys to kids at Duke University Hospital in Durham.

“I wanted to give stuffed animals so the kids there would feel safer and maybe more comfortable, since being in the hospital is really scary,” Macon said Tuesday. “I’ve been in the hospital a lot of times and I wanted it to be easier for the other kids.”

His mother, Jessi Mitchell, says they loaded boxes of stuffed teddy bears, dinosaurs, monkeys, and dogs into their truck and drove them to the hospital. It took three trips from the parking area to bring all of those toys inside.

“I’d never actually seen 400 stuffed animals in my life,” Macon said with a smile.

For the Mitchells, it was a fitting way to give back.

Macon has had several surgeries at that hospital because he is fighting Loeys-Dietz syndrome, a genetic disorder that affects connective tissue, along with heart issues and club feet, Jessi said.

“And so he kind of knows his way around, and has been to all of the scary appointments, and found the comfort and the teddy bears and the animals that he gets,” she said.

The family was discussing a surgery that is upcoming at Duke and he said he wanted to open a lemonade stand to raise money to help other children who are hospitalized.

That discussion pivoted to his Christmas toy drive.

“We came to the conclusion that he has enjoyed and found comfort in the animals and the stuffed animals that he gets from Duke on his clinic visits,” Jessi said. “And that maybe we wanted to spread that comfort and that love to the other kids that have to go, and make sure that they feel safe and that they are reminded that they are brave and that they’re protected.”

While Duke Health officials say Macon took care of any toy donations they might need, they say they are still accepting donations to their Season of Hope campaign.