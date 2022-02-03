Mailbox mystery: Federal agency ‘aware’ of mail theft reports throughout Durham neighborhood

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said it is aware of reports of mail thefts in a Durham neighborhood earlier this week.

First thing Monday morning, neighbors up and down multiple streets in the Emory Woods Estates community off Apex Highway woke up to find mailboxes open, and plenty of them empty. Some neighbors told CBS 17, while it’s hard to say for sure, they believe mail was stolen.

According to the neighborhood association’s president, early-morning walkers were the first to report the discovery. She told CBS 17 in the mailboxes where there was mail, it appears the mail had been rifled through.

Durham police said Thursday they did receive reports Monday morning “about mail possibly being stolen from mailboxes on Alfred and Brandon Road(s).”

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said it is “aware of these thefts” and is working with its local counterparts. An agency spokesperson added: “Unfortunately, we can’t discuss the specifics of an ongoing investigation.”

Luqman Rasheed, who lives in the neighborhood, was among those to notice something unusual first thing Monday morning, which he called “alarming.”

“My wife and I noticed the mailboxes on our street were opened,” he said. “As we left the community, we started to see a pattern that they were open.”

It is a federal crime to steal mail, with the maximum punishment being up to five years in prison.

Whether any mail was actually stolen remains a mystery since, of course, it’s hard to know whether there is mail in the box until you check, although the U.S. Postal Service does have services that provide notifications on incoming pieces of mail.

In the meantime, one neighbor who asked CBS17 not to identify her for privacy reasons shared why she finds the situation “concerning.”

“I ordered a debit card from my bank,” she said. “I’m concerned: Do I need to call my bank and tell them my mail was compromised?”