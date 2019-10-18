Major Durham road to close for nearly a month starting Saturday

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A major road is closing for nearly a month in Durham.

Barbee Road near Pearsontown Elementary School will be closed starting Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lane closures will last for 28 days depending on weather conditions. Drivers will be detoured down Fayetteville Road.

The closure is for construction of project ST-264, also known as the Fayetteville Road Improvements Project. The project also includes the Fayetteville/Buxton/Riddle Realignment project.

The project is expected to improve Fayetteville Road from Barbee Road to Cornwallis Road. The Fayetteville/Buxton/Riddle project will include converting the junction of Buxton and Riddle roads to a traditional intersection.

City officials hope this will provide welcomed improvements to the neighborhood and the traveling community.

The project is estimated to finish in Fall 2020. The city is fully funding the project.

Click here to find out more information.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now