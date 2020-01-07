Major ramp to Durham Freeway set to close for 1 month

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A major ramp to southbound Durham Freeway is set to close for a month later this week.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said crews will begin work on the Briggs Avenue southbound ramp to N.C. Highway 147 Thursday night. The work is associated with the East End Connector project, which will better connect two major east-west highways in the Triangle (N.C. 147 and U.S. Route 70).

When the project wraps up in November, it will also provide better access to Interstate 85 and Interstate 40.

A contractor will begin putting in traffic control for the southbound lanes Thursday night around 8 p.m. so lane restriping can take place. At the same time, the Briggs Avenue ramp will be closed so crews can safely complete work on the bridge over the CSX railroad tracks.

Crews will be back on site Friday to begin bridge work on the freeway. The work will take 30 days.

Drivers will take a signed detour to Fayetteville Street (Exit 12A), where they can turn left to cross over the highway and then left again to get onto the southbound lanes.

NCDOT officials says drivers should prepare for delays and allow extra time during the closure.

