DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A recent satisfaction survey is shining a positive light on Durham City and County, with a majority of participants saying it’s a good place to live.

“I think Durham gets a bad rap, but I think ‘what place doesn’t?’’ Regina Long said. “I think with what’s going on and what’s happening, and the changes in Durham; I think it’s good for us.”

Long has lived in the City of Durham for over 25 years. Her favorite part is the downtown area.

“It’s a big improvement,” she said. “It’s a different change. It’s looking better. We wanted something similar to Raleigh and I think we’re gradually getting there.”

Drew Knapp is also satisfied with living in the county. He’s been there almost two years.

“All the offerings around here including places to go, places to go out, different things to do, ease of availability to get places [are satisfying],” Knapp said.

The newly released 2022 Resident Satisfaction Survey shows 82 percent feel Durham is an excellent or good place to live, while 78 percent feel it’s an excellent or good place to work.

But one of the services respondents said the city and county should focus on the most over the next two years is quality of police protection.

City Manager Wanda Page, speaking for the city, says a possible solution is alleviating staffing issues.

“We need to recruit officers to that profession, as well as retain them, primarily so we can respond to residents when they need us most,” she said.

Over 670 random households were represented in this survey, which Page says has a 95 percent level of confidence.

Another concern the survey revealed was maintenance of city streets. Page says there’s a plan to invest additional funds: “[t]o make them smooth and drivable, walkable, bikeable for all the residents in our community,” she said.

City-provided services with the highest levels of satisfaction in the survey include fire and life safety programming, response time for fire services and water and sewer utilities.

Ease of travel by GoDurham, yard waste collection services and condition of public art all received boosted ratings compared to the 2021 survey.

Management of development and growth, effectiveness of communication with the public and enforcement of traffic safety laws saw decreased satisfaction after a year.

View the full results of the city’s survey here.