DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The newest employees at the Durham Fire Department are covered in fur.

On his off days, Blaze the yellow Labrador lives with firefighter Jennifer Sandry.

“When we have bad calls or we’re stressed out when we come back to the station, he always makes us smile,” she said.

This week, DFD announced the addition of two new emotional support dogs. Blaze is three years old and works at Station 4.

“This morning, pulled into work and saw his head through the garage door and his tail wagging, so definitely makes you perk up and feel better about coming to work,” Fire Station 4 Captain Keith Miolla said.

Eight-year-old Ollie’s new home is Fire Station 9. He’s a former explosive detection dog that worked in Afghanistan.

Blaze

Ollie

“Having a dog or an animal that just doesn’t know what’s going on, doesn’t care, they just want to be loved,” fire engine 9 driver Kevin Littlejohn said. “And sometimes just playing with Ollie is a nice stress reliever.”

Firefighters Emily Hannigan and Littlejohn said that stress can come in abundance.

“We also have a lot of stressors, just being away from our families for 24 hours,” Hannigan, a Fire Station 9 captain, said. “It’s lonely even though you’re with your coworkers who are a part of your family.”

And that’s where Ollie comes in.

“Hopefully, we’ll have all the stations having a dog in the future,” Hannigan said.

Both dogs were donated by a charity called Paws and effect.

“[Blaze is] going to be a member of the family now,” Sandry said. “We’re not going to let him go.”