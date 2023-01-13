DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham Public Schools are putting in new safety standards to fit existing fire codes, but that means unplugging many things teachers have grown accustomed to.

Elementary school teacher Michael Richwalder said small things like space heaters, microwaves and mini-fridges may seem small, but make all the difference for educators who don’t have time to themselves.

“We only have a 20-minute lunch break at my school,” Richwalder said. “So having fridges and microwaves available for them to warm up their food, have a cold drink it is really important for the teacher’s day and helping them stay healthy and hydrated and in good spirits.”

Last year, the Durham County Fire Marshals office said a mini-fridge caught fire at Forest View Elementary in April. Plus, routine inspections of schools found strains on electrical systems from the appliances.

This week, Durham Public Schools said teachers have until Feb. 1 to remove any non-commercial appliances from classrooms and make sure space heaters have been UL approved with an automatic shut-off function.

Durham Public Schools released a statement Friday:

“Durham Public Schools has been working closely with the Durham County Fire Marshal Division to strengthen our fire safety standards and procedures. Following the Fire Marshal Division’s guidance, we developed guidelines to assist our building occupants in determining appliance type, location and use to remain compliant with the fire code. These guidelines are effective February 1, 2023. DPS recognizes how important these conveniences have been for our teachers and staff, but our highest priority must be the safety of our students and employees.”

Durham County Fire Marshal Jason Shepherd said he will not give additional fines if appliances are found in classrooms but instead wants to educate about the dangers of overloading outlets and circuits.

He also said university dorms and even homes are built to different electrical capacities and circuit systems than classrooms and that residential-use appliances aren’t up to code in commercial buildings.

The school district asked all principals to ensure there are enough commercial-grade microwaves in break rooms and common areas.

“To us teachers, removing that little bit of comfort from our day is making a huge, huge, huge disruption and really making a lot of people angry,” Richwalder said.