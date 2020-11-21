Man wounded in drive-by shooting just after getting haircut in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A young man was hurt in a drive-by shooting late Saturday morning in Durham, police and witnesses said.

According to police, the shooting happened along the 1100 block of South Roxboro Street. The victim was standing outside when shots were fired from a passing vehicle. The victim was treated for a gunshot wound to his leg.

A barber who has a shop in the area says that the victim had just gotten a haircut at 360 Barber Shop on South Roxboro Street when he was shot.

The barber said the victim is a young adult male, around 20 or so. The barber said his business was not hit with gunfire, but a window of the church next door was hit by a stray bullet.

It wasn’t clear if the man was the target of the shooting.