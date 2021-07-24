Man shot, car abandoned in street in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and a car was abandoned nearby in a road in Durham Saturday night, officials said.

The incident was reported before 10:45 p.m. near the intersection of East Carver Street and Meriwether Place, Durham police said.

After a man was shot, a car linked to the shooting was found empty in the street, police said.

The man was shot in the leg and is expected to recover.

Police later said the abandoned car is not related to the shooting.

East Carver Street is closed at Meriwether Place while police investigate.