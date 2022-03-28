DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have identified two people who were found shot to death in a Mustang over the weekend.

According to police, officers responded to a call just before 9 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Holloway and N. Joyland streets.

When police arrived, they found two people shot dead inside the crashed sports car.

Police on Monday identified one victim as William Damontez Green, 27, of Durham. Police are not releasing the name of the second victim because they were only 17 years old.

Authorities said over the weekend that the shooting did not appear to be random.

It’s unknown at this time what led up to the shooting and if the Mustang was involved in a crash before or after the shooting.

There is currently no suspect information available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator J. Turner at (919) 560-4440 x 29532 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.