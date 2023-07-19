DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One man was shot in Durham early Wednesday morning, according to the Durham Police Department.

On Wednesday shortly after 12:30 a.m., a Durham police officer was flagged down in the 600 block of Bacon Street near NC-147 by an adult man who was shot.

Police later determined the shooting happened in the 600 block of Troy street. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no other information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.