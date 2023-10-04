DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people have been shot and transported to a local hospital for injuries on Wednesday night, according to Durham Police Department.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Ridgeway Avenue. When officers got to the scene, officers located a man and woman victim who had been shot, according to police.

The man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The woman sustained injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police say.

This remains an active investigation and no further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.