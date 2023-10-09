DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested after a vehicle was shot into Sunday on Interstate 85 in Durham, according to police.

On Sunday, shortly before 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on I-85 North at the Gregson Street exit. After arriving, police said they found a man who had been shot.

He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim’s vehicle and the suspect vehicle were traveling north on I-85 when shots were fired into the victim’s vehicle.

Officers were notified that the suspect vehicle was believed to be at an address on Boswell Street. Police said they responded to that location and took Jessie Jose Yanez, 24, of Durham, into custody.

He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator A. Junker at (919) 560-4935 ext. 29416 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.