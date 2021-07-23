Man arrested after robbing 3 Durham Circle K stores in less than a week, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police on Thursday arrested a man for robbing three convenience stores in less than a week, a news release said.

Quentin Derand Evans was arrested along the 5000 block of N.C. 55. He’s accused of first robbing a Circle K on Woodcroft Parkway on July 15. According to police, he walked into the store around 2:45 a.m. with two women. He grabbed the waistband of his pants as if he had a weapon and demanded cigarettes, police said.

The group fled with the cigarettes, as well as cash, lottery tickets, a phone, among other items, the news release said.

On July 18, police said Evans and two women walked into the Circle K at 4604 North Roxboro St. around 4:30 a.m. He again implied he had a weapon and told the clerk to get on the floor, the news release said. The suspects then filled several bags with cigarettes and cigars, the release said.

On July 20, Evans, alone this time, is accused of again implying he had a gun as he stole cigarettes from the Circle K at 2322 N.C. 54 East, police said. In that robbery, which happened around 12:20 a.m., Evans threatened to shoot the clerk if she didn’t comply, the release said.

Evans was charged with three counts each of common law robbery and felony conspiracy.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Investigator Emanuel at 919-560-4440, ext. 29248.