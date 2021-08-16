Man arrested after robbing Durham gas station clerk at gunpoint, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested following an armed robbery Monday morning at a Durham gas station, police said.

According to authorities, a clerk at the Cruizers located at 2716 Guess Road was robbed at gunpoint at approximately 1:45 a.m. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

About 45 minutes after the robbery, around 2:30 a.m., the suspect was arrested near Nash Street while walking around a neighborhood about 8 miles away from the scene of the robbery, officials said. Police did not say how they tracked the man to that location.

Police said no one was injured during the robbery. The suspect’s name has not been released at this time.