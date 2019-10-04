Man arrested at Raleigh court appearance in connection with April murder in Durham

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham man was arrested Thursday and charged in connection with a 58-year-old man’s stabbing death in April, Durham police said in a news release.

Joshua Taybron, 31, was arrested Thursday afternoon by Raleigh police. Taybron was at a scheduled court appearance for an unrelated matter, Durham police said.

Taybron is charged with murder. He is being held at the Wake County Jail.

On April 28 around 10 p.m., Durham police responded to the 100 block of East Cornwallis Road in reference to a stabbing. They found John Kenneth Mason, who had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the hospital and later died there.

No other information was released.

