DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been arrested and charged with a stabbing that occurred on Briar Rose Lane last week, according to Durham police.

On Sept. 6 ahortly after 10:30 pm., officers responded to a reported stabbing in the 1100 block of Briar Rose Lane. When they arrived, they found a man with stab wounds. Emergency responders took him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Durham police began investigating, and on Sept. 9, arrest warrants were issued for 66-year-old Peter Stevenson for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Stevenson was taken into custody on Tuesday was and released on a $7,500 unsecured bond.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Investigator A. Junker at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29416 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200.