DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been arrested and charged in a fatal stabbing that occurred near the intersection of Liberty and Queen streets last month, Durham police said.

The incident happened on Nov. 30. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 7:14 a.m. near the intersection of Liberty Street and Queen Street, where they found Alexander Bernard Jordan, 41. He was transported to a local hospital by emergency medical services and later pronounced dead.

Daniel Lamont McCray, 40, was charged on Monday and was arrested on Wednesday. He remains in the Durham County Jail without bond.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to call Investigator D. Johnson at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29541. Anonymous tips can also be left through CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.