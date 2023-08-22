DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said Tuesday they have arrested a man in a 1991 cold case of sexual assault.

Officers said the police department’s cold case unit arrested 60-year-old Kenneth Lunsford, of Durham, on Thursday.

He is charged with first degree burglary, first degree rape and attempted first degree sexual offense.

On July 27, 1991, officers said a woman reported that an unknown man broke into her home near the intersection of Clarendon Street and Green Street, where he sexually assaulted her.

Lunsford, who police have now identified as the suspect, would have been in his lower 30’s at the time.

More than 30 years later, investigators said they were able to link Lunsford to the crime through the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI).

His DNA matched with evidence from the sexual assault kit from this case, according to the police department.

Police said Lunsford is currently being held in the Durham County Jail under a $1.5 million secured bond.

Anyone with information is asked call Investigator H. Brown at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29461 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrest in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

How does Crime Stoppers pay tipsters? Find out by watching the video below.