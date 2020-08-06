Man arrested for groping a woman walking on trail in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police arrested a man for groping a woman who was walking on a trail, a news release said.

Sherwood Lamonte Hayes, 36, of Durham, was charged with one count of sexual battery. Police said the victim was walking on the Ellerbe Creek Trail near Dacian Avenue when the man came up behind her and groped her.

Officers responded to the call and located a man a short time later who matched the victim’s description, the news release said.

Anyone who may have been the victim of a similar incident is asked to call Investigator Bynum at 919-560-4440, ext. 29328.

