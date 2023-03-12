DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said their cold case unit has arrested a man in connection to a sexual assault cold case.

Officers said 52-year-old Stevie Robertson was arrested for committing a sexual assault in Durham in 1998.

They said the incident happened at the 100 block of Fayetteville St.

Robertson is charged with:

First degree forcible rape

First degree forcible sex offense

Attempted first degree forcible sex offense

If you have been a victim of sexual assault and want to report it, you’re asked to contact the Durham Police Department.