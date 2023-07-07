DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested for trafficking cocaine and marijuana, according to the Durham Police Department.
Police said the suspect, Michael Devon Lee Jr., 26, of Mebane, was driving a vehicle that was believed to be involved in a reported shooting. Officers said Lee ran from the car but was taken into custody after a foot pursuit.
A large amount of marijuana, cocaine, an AK-47rifle, a Glock 17 handgun, an extended magazine and $3,36 was found in the car.
Lee was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking by transportation of cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, possession with the intent to sell marijuana, carrying a concealed gun, resisting an officer, assault on a law enforcement officer and a traffic violation.