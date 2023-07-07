DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested for trafficking cocaine and marijuana, according to the Durham Police Department.

Police said the suspect, Michael Devon Lee Jr., 26, of Mebane, was driving a vehicle that was believed to be involved in a reported shooting. Officers said Lee ran from the car but was taken into custody after a foot pursuit.

A large amount of marijuana, cocaine, an AK-47rifle, a Glock 17 handgun, an extended magazine and $3,36 was found in the car.

Items seized from the suspect. (Durham Police Department)

Cocaine found in the suspect’s vehicle. (Durham Police Department)

Lee was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking by transportation of cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, possession with the intent to sell marijuana, carrying a concealed gun, resisting an officer, assault on a law enforcement officer and a traffic violation.