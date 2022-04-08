DURHAM, N. C. (WNCN) – A man has been arrested after a deadly shooting in Durham Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Avon Lake Drive in south Durham after 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police said 26-year-old Erick Ray Hudson barricaded himself in the apartment for several hours before he was arrested around 10:30 p.m.

Hudson was charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, police said in a release.

Police stated that the shooting did not appear to be random, and the victims and suspect knew each other.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Investigator Bongarten at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29529 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200.