Man arrested in deadly Durham shooting from August, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man sought in a deadly Durham shooting from August was arrested Friday in Atlanta, police say.

On Aug. 15, officers responded to a shooting call in the 1300 block of Hill Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found two men who had been shot. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The day after the shooting, police identified the man killed as Robert Darrell Taylor Jr., 22, of Durham. The other person injured was an 18-year-old man, according to officials. He was seriously injured.

Joel Bryan McDonald, 18, who was already charged with murder in the case, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

McDonald is awaiting extradition back to North Carolina from an Atlanta jail.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now