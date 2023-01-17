DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, Durham police said a suspect who had been arrested last week is now in jail with a secured bond of $25,000.

Ahmmon Fishe, 21, was charged last week with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and resist, delay, or obstruct.

His vehicle was also shot at by two officers when another officer was in danger of being hit, according to police. Fishe was subsequently struck by gunfire in the shoulder and arm.

Fishe still tried to run away but was taken into custody.

Fishe’s arrest Friday came after being sought by police in a theft of a vehicle and hitting police cars early Thursday morning.

Fishe had attempted to flee officers when he was found asleep in his car early Thursday. While attempting to leave, police said he backed into an unoccupied Durham police vehicle and a private citizen’s vehicle.

Shortly before 5 a.m., police said they saw the same vehicle in a parking lot in the 300 block of South LaSalle Street at the Duke Manor apartments.

After investigating, police discovered that the vehicle was stolen out of Greensboro.

RELATED : 2 Durham police officers involved in non-fatal shooting

Officers R.V. Gamboa and B.N. Vasquez approached the vehicle and the driver woke up and backed into another unoccupied police vehicle before driving forward and jumping a curb, police said. Officers fled to prevent from being hit.

Gamboa and Vasquez then fired at the vehicle seeing that another officer was in danger of being hit and struck Fishe.

Exactly one year before this incident, police confirmed to CBS 17 that Vasquez and Gamboa were the same officers that shot 51-year-old Charles Piquet after a stabbing a Circle K store clerk on Jan. 12, 2022.

The case is still under investigation and police said additional charges may be forthcoming.

Gamboa and Vasquez were placed on administrative duty while the SBI investigates.