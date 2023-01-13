DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Friday in the theft of a motor vehicle and hitting police cars early Thursday morning.

On Thursday at 3 a.m., officers found a man sleeping in a vehicle outside a hotel on Front Street in Durham. When officers checked on him, he attempted to flee. While attempting to leave, police said he backed into an unoccupied Durham police vehicle and a private citizen’s vehicle.

Shortly before 5 a.m., police said they saw the same vehicle in a parking lot in the 300 block of South LaSalle Street at the Duke Manor apartments.

After investigating, police discovered that the vehicle was stolen out of Greensboro.

Officers R.V. Gamboa and B.N. Vasquez approached the vehicle and the driver woke up and backed into another unoccupied police vehicle before driving forward and jumping a curb. Officers fled to prevent from being hit.

Gamboa and Vasquez fired at the vehicle seeing that another officer was in danger of being hit.

Police said the suspect, 21-year-old Ahmmon Fishe, was shot in the shoulder and arm. Fishe tried to run away but was taken into custody.

One officer had minor injuries from the foot chase and was released from the hospital.

Fishe was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and resist delay or obstruct.

Exactly one year before this incident, police confirmed to CBS 17 that Vasquez and Gamboa were the same officers that shot Charles Piquet, 51, after he stabbed a Circle K store clerk on Jan. 12, 2022.

The case is still under investigation and police said additional charges may be forthcoming.

Gamboa and Vasquez were placed on administrative duty while the SBI investigates.