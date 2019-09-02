Man arrested in Louisiana for murder of 19-year-old in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – An 18-year-old Durham murder suspect on the run for a week was captured in Louisiana, police confirmed Monday.

Bryan Jose Guzman is charged with killing 19-year-old Marlene Yamileth Portillo-Posada at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Chapel Hill Road in Durham.

Her body was found on August 25 in the woods in the 6400 block of N.C. 751 in Chatham County.

On August 30, Durham police asked for the public’s help with locating Guzman, saying he was likely driving a yellow 2006 Nissan Sentra with a black bumper and N.C. license PHP-4819.

Guzman was arrested in Louisiana Sunday night, Durham police said.

No other information was immediately available.

More headlines from CBS17.com: