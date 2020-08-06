Man arrested shortly after robbing Durham bank, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police arrested a man for robbing a bank Thursday morning, a news release said.
Police said Emanuel Joel Lennon, 50, of Durham entered the First Citizens Bank at 7101 Fayetteville Rd. around 11:15 a.m. He handed a teller a note demanding money. Lennon then fled the bank with a small amount of cash.
A short time later, a Durham police investigator located a man matching Lennon’s description at a nearby bus stop on Fayetteville Road.
Lennon was then arrested and charged with common-law robbery.
