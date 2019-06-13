Man arrested shortly after robbing PNC Bank in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested Thursday afternoon, shortly after robbing the PNC Bank located at 500 West Morgan Street, police say.

According to authorities, 31-year-old Antonio Cozart of Durham entered the bank shortly after 2 p.m. and handed a teller a note demanding money.

No weapon was seen and police say Cozart fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

A description of the suspect was broadcast to officers and Cozart was stopped a short time later on Fenway Avenue, a few blocks away from the bank.

Cozart has been charged with one count of common-law robbery.