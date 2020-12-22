Man arrested weeks after stabbing person multiple times at Durham County home

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A tip led to Durham County deputies arresting a man accused of stabbing a man multiple times at his home almost three weeks ago.

Charles Cleveland Majette, Jr., 37, was arrested Tuesday morning at the Red Roof Inn on N.C. 55. He was taken into custody without incident, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Majette Jr. is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He is being held at the Durham County Detention Center without bond.

Around 2 p.m. on Dec. 2, deputies responded to the 2600 block of Bivins Road, which is north of Durham in the county. They arrived to find a person who lived at the house “had been stabbed multiple times during an altercation with a man he knew,” deputies previously said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Deputies said the victim is still recovering.