Man captured after months on the run for shooting off-deputy Durham deputy

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– A man who has been wanted for months in connection with the shooting of an off-duty Durham County deputy has been arrested, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Jerry “JRocc” Lamont Harris Jr. of Durham is the third person arrested in the case, deputies said.

Harris was arrested in the 2400 block of Vesson Avenue in Durham on Thursday shortly after 11 a.m.

Harris is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.

Deputies said Harris is behind bars in the Durham County Detention Facility where he is held without bond. He is scheduled to make his first appearance on Friday.

Harris has been on the “Most Wanted” list since the November shooting, deputies said. He was one of three suspects in the case.

On Nov. 18, 23-year-old Armand Lewis-Langston, of Durham was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, conspiracy to commit murder, and attempted murder.

On Dec. 17, Chakera Mangum, 28, was arrested in connection with the shooting. Deputies said Mangum was a close aquantience of Harris who was still wanted at the time.

Harris was on federal probation and had previously been arrested multiple times for a variety of offences, deputies said.

“This significant and important arrest is a result of a combined effort between the Durham County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, Durham Police Department, The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, and the Raleigh FBI Safe Street Task Force. These men and women worked tirelessly to apprehend this wanted suspect,” Durham County Sheriff Birkhead said.

On Nov. 14, an off-duty Durham County deputy was shot while driving in his personal car near Wake Forest Highway and Mineral Springs Road.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows a white Hyundai Sonata pull up next to the deputy. Officials with the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said someone in that car fired multiple shots into the deputy’s car.

Harris was identified as a suspect in the shooting of the deputy along with Armand Lewis-Langston.

The sheriff’s office had issued a Blue Alert for Harris on Dec. 2.

The alert, which is reserved for when an officer is injured or killed, said Harris is driving a black Acura with a 30-day temporary tag.

A $5,000 reward was being offered for information leading to the arrest of Harris.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced the reward on Dec. 3. The ATF joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Durham County Police Department, and the Durham County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.