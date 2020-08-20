Man captured, charged in connection with Durham County murder; 1 suspect on the run

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One man wanted in connection with a July shooting that killed one man and left another injured in Durham County has been arrested, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded around 12:45 p.m. July 27 to a report of a shooting on the 2800-block of Cheek Road, which is east of the city of Durham.

Two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

Damario Isiah Poole, 31, later died, deputies said.

Christopher O’Neal Crews and Juanzo Raheem Verbal (Durham County Sheriff’s Office)

Almost two weeks later, deputies said Christopher O’Neal Crews, 28, was a suspect in the case.

Based on a tip, Crews was located and arrested by detectives on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said Crews was arrested without incident.

He is charged with accessory after the fact to murder, aid and abet assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony conspiracy, five counts of deliver Schedule II controlled substance, five counts possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, and five counts of sell Schedule II controlled substance.

Crews is being held in Durham County Jail on a $1,025,000 secured bond.

Investigators are now looking for a second suspect, Juanzo Raheem Verbal, 32.

Anyone with information on the location of Verbal should contact our tip line at 919-560-7151. They may also call Durham Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200. Calls to Crimestoppers could be eligible for a cash reward.

More headlines from CBS17.com: