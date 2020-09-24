Man charged after armed robbery at Durham Waffle House

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man who had already been charged earlier in the week in another armed robbery was accused of robbing a Durham Waffle House and stealing a person’s wallet, police said Thursday.

Willie Lee Collins was charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Police said that on Sept. 14 around 3:30 a.m., two men went into the Waffle House at 2100 North Roxboro Street. One was armed with a rifle. They took cash from the business and stole a patron’s wallet.

Durham police said earlier in the week that Collins was charged in connection with an armed robbery at the Boost Mobile store at 2230 North Roxboro St. That happened around 6 p.m. on Sept. 19.

The 34-year-old was arrested after a chase that ended in a crash as he attempted to take the off-ramp onto U.S. 15-501. He was charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony fleeing to elude arrest in a motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle, misdemeanor child abuse, and a parole violation.

