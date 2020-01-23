Man charged in another robbery after charges of robbing multiple businesses across the Triangle, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police say they have arrested and charged a man after they say he robbed almost two dozen businesses across the Triangle.

Elmer Jose Mejia Guardado, 22, was arrested Jan. 3. The robberies happened between Oct. 27 and Dec. 23, police said.

Guardado was charged with robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit robbery with a firearm.

Police say he was read the charges while being held on other charges at the Durham County Jail on a nearly $1.2 million bond for these and other charges that took place outside Chapel Hill.

The first robbery took place at La Central Market, which is located at 2022 Guess Rd. Police said that just before 7 p.m. on Oct. 27, three Hispanic men entered the market wearing Holloween masks. At least one of them had a pistol. One hopped over the counter and opened registers.

Just before 5 p.m. on Oct 31, two Hispanic men wearing masks entered the Tienda Mi Pueblo at 1000 N. Miami Blvd. At least one of them had a pistol. One jumped over the counter and emptied the registers, police said.

Then, on Dec. 14 at 5:16 p.m., two Hispanic men went to Tienda La Carniceria Marqueta located at 4701 Hillsborough Rd. One displayed a handgun and the two yelled in Spanish, “this is a robbery.” They then opened the registers and emptied them, police said.

The fourth robbery happened around 9:12 p.m. on Dec. 18. One Hispanic male wearing a gray hoodie and a black coat, black pants, and black ski mask walked into the Japan Express at 3409 Hillsborough Rd. He showed a black pistol and demanded money, taking an undisclosed amount of cash from the register, police said.

At 8:45 p.m. on Dec. 22, two Hispanic men entered the Alpaca at 302 Davidson Ave. One displayed a handgun. The other jumped the counter and tried to open the register, but couldn’t. The two then removed the entire register and fled, police said.

The sixth robbery happened the next day on Dec. 23 at about 8:15 p.m. Two Hispanic males with their faces covered entered the Tienda Mi Tierra at 4226 Garrett Rd. One suspect had a large handgun and the other appeared to have a knife, police said. They made demands in Spanish, took money from the register, and fled the scene.

He was also charged in connection with an armed robbery on Dec. 18, 2019, at the Tienda Mexicana La Guadalupana located at 265 S. Elliott Rd.