Man charged in 2009 Durham rape now behind bars in NC

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A rape suspect is behind bars in Durham – 10 years after the victim reported the assault, court documents show.

On Dec. 1, 2009, Durham police responded to a call on Wittenberg Way in reference to an unknown problem. Upon arrival, officers found a woman saying she had been raped by the father of one of her relative’s children.

The victim said she was walking to someone’s house with Jordy Quillen when they decided to take a shortcut through a wooded area near Sherwood Park, warrants show.

While in the wooded area, Quillen hit the victim over the head with a hammer – knocking her unconscious, warrants say.

The victim regained consciousness as Quillen was assaulting her, warrants show. She ran for help following the assault.

She was taken to Duke Hospital where a sexual assault kit was used to collect evidence. She was also treated for lacerations on her head.

A bloody hammer was found at the location where the victim said the assault took place, warrants say.

A day later, arrest warrants were issued for Quillen, now 38, charging him with two counts of first-degree sexual offense and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Durham police said Quillen was arrested in 2013 on an unrelated matter in South Carolina. The arrest warrant out of Durham was served on Quillen at that time but he had to serve an “imposed sentence of incarceration in South Carolina,” police said.

On Dec. 10, 2019, Quillen was turned over to Durham police.

He is being held under a $100,000 bond and is awaiting trial.

More headlines from CBS17.com: