Man charged in Durham hit-and-run that left man riding dirt bike seriously injured

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham man is facing charges after leaving the scene of a crash involving his vehicle and an illegally-operated dirt bike, according to police.

Officers responded to a crash around 7:45 p.m. Monday on Hebron Road near Danube Lane after a 2010 Mazda 3 driven by Quintin Denzel McCorkle, 28, of Durham, collided with a dirt bike being operated by a 41-year-old Durham man, police said.

According to authorities, McCorkle was driving west on Hebron Road when his vehicle was hit in the left front fender by the right side of the dirt bike.

Police said the dirt bike was not legal to be operated on a city street or highway. The rider was not wearing a helmet and had to be taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

McCorkle left the scene and was found a few miles away, police said.

He was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run and was also served with two warrants, police said. One warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle was out of Wake County and was filed this year. The second warrant, for failure to appear on a driving while impaired charge, dates back to 2017 and is out of Durham County.

The crash is still under investigation.

