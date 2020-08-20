Man charged in Durham home invasion, attempted rape, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have arrested a man in connection with a home invasion, assault, and attempted rape that occurred earlier this week, according to a news release.
Officers responded to a home invasion call around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100-block of N. Mangum Street where a suspect broke into the home and assaulted the people inside, police said.
The suspect, who police said “was known by residents in the area,” was captured by a responding officer not far from the home.
According to authorities, Jean De D Mbonyimana, 29, broke into the home and assaulted a male and female inside the home.
Mbonyimana is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, breaking and entering, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, and attempted first-degree forcible rape.
Mbonyimana is being held in the Durham County Jail under a $1 million bond.
