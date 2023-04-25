DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One man is facing five charges in a shooting that left a 14-year-old with life-threatening injuries, the Durham Police Department said Tuesday evening.

Christopher Marquis Johnson, 24, has been charged in the March 23 shooting of a boy on Durham’s East Main Street, police said.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on March 23, officers responded to the shooting in the 900 block of East Main Street to find the boy shot. He was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, officers said.

CBS 17 previously reported that police identified the boy as 14, but gave no other identification.

On Tuesday, Durham police said Johnson is charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

Police also said the boy is now in stable condition but no further information.