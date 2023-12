DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been arrested in connection to a Sunday morning shooting death on Troy Street.

James Edward Lyons, 44, has been charged with murder in the killing of 65-year-old Darryl Keith Harris, according to the Durham Police Department.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 600 block of Troy Street shortly after 6 a.m. and found Harris shot. He was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Lyons is in the Durham County Jail without bond.