DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 21-year-old man has been charged with breaking into three Durham churches and stealing musical equipment.

Durham police said Mykal Othnel David Charter committed a series of burglaries at churches from February to March in Durham and in three other North Carolina counties.

He is charged with three counts of breaking and entering a place of worship, three counts of larceny after breaking and entering, and two counts of injury to real property.

Charter was taken into custody in Guilford County on April 27 by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. He has been released on bond.

In addition to his charges in Durham, Charter has also been charged for committing similar crimes in Cumberland, Guilford, Mecklenburg, and Wake counties, police said. He has been charged with a total of 19 felonies in these cases.

Anyone with any information about these cases is asked to call Investigator J. Harris at 919-560-4440 ext. 29309 or Durham CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. Callers never have to identify themselves and could be eligible for a cash reward.