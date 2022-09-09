DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they have arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened late last month.

Frederick Johnson, 52, of Durham, is charged with first-degree murder.

CBS 17/Lillian Donahue

On August 30 at 6:17 p.m., officers say they were called to the 3600 block of Hillsborough Road outside of a tobacco and vape shop.

When they arrived at the scene, they were told a man had been shot in the parking lot at the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Cole Mill Road.

Derek Sterling, 41, of Durham, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, according to a release.

Frederick Johnson

Investigators say the shooting does not appear to have been random.

Last week, police released a photo of an Acura TLX they said was used by Johnson during the crime. Police did not say if the car description helped them find Johnson.

Johnson is currently being held at the Durham County Jail with no bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator J. Sokal at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29238 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.