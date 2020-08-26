Man charged with murder after Durham man’s body found in Cape Fear River

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN/WECT) – The United States Marshal’s Service arrested a man in Raleigh on Tuesday night for the murder of a Durham man found in the Cape Fear River last week.

Kenneth Covell (Bladen County Sheriff’s Office)

Jim Robert Goins, 41, of Durham, is charged with the murder of Kenneth Ross Covell, 54, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Both of the men had the same address in the 200-block of Pekoe Street in Durham.

Details of the death are pending with the Chief Medical Examiners Office in Raleigh, but it is believed an altercation occurred during the early morning hours on Aug. 18 in Bladen County, the sheriff’s office said.

Jim Robert Goins (Bladen County Sheriff’s Office)

Covell’s body was found near Riegelwood County Club Golf Course in Columbus County.

A tip last week led deputies to begin a search.

Goins was arrested in Raleigh and transported back to Bladen County where he is being held in the Bladen County Detention Center under no bond.

– WECT contributed to this story

