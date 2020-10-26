Man charged with murder after woman found dead in Durham home, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man was charged with murder Monday after a woman was found dead in a home, police say.

The woman’s body was discovered Sunday night after family members called 911 to check on her welfare, according to a news release from Durham police.

Officers were sent to 506 Atlantic Street around 10:15 p.m., police said.

Police said that officers found Tama Ann Perry, 60, dead inside her home.

A 60-year-old man who was at the home was taken into custody and questioned by detectives.

Jon Claude Sprauve was later charged with murder in the case, police said.

He is being held without bond in the Durham County Jail.

Further information about the killing was not immediately available.