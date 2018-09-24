Man charged with murder in Durham double-shooting is on the run, police say Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Dwight Gill Jr. has been charged with murder but is on the run (Durham Police Department) [ + - ] Video

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) - Durham police are looking for the man they say is responsible for shooting two people — killing one — on Sept. 8 on E. Main Street, according to a press release sent Monday.

Police have charged Dwight Leon Gill, Jr., 35, of Durham, with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with the double-shooting that left Andrea Farrior, 31, dead, and a man injured.

Police responded to a home located at the 1900 block of E. Main Street around 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located Farrior dead in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound and a male near a residence with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials say Gill is not in custody.

Anyone with information on Gill’s whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Huelsman at (919) 724-3861 or Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.