Man charged with murder in Durham double-shooting is on the run, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) - Durham police are looking for the man they say is responsible for shooting two people — killing one — on Sept. 8 on E. Main Street, according to a press release sent Monday.
Police have charged Dwight Leon Gill, Jr., 35, of Durham, with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with the double-shooting that left Andrea Farrior, 31, dead, and a man injured.
Police responded to a home located at the 1900 block of E. Main Street around 12:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers located Farrior dead in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound and a male near a residence with multiple gunshot wounds.
Officials say Gill is not in custody.
Anyone with information on Gill’s whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Huelsman at (919) 724-3861 or Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
