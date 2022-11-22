DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Monday night.

Shortly after 11:45 p.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Gary Street, a few blocks from East Durham Park.

After arriving, police found 25-year-old Tyler Young who was shot. He was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced deceased.

Police later arrested and charged Kenneth Dewayne Cates, 51, with murder on Tuesday. He is currently being held in the Durham County Jail.